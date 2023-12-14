Twitch оновлює політику для покращення модерації сексуального вмісту

Twitch, the popular streaming platform, has announced changes to its policies regarding sexual content in an effort to improve moderation. Under the new policy, Twitch will allow certain previously prohibited content, as long as it is clearly labeled to warn viewers.

This update comes after Twitch faced criticism for its inconsistent handling of sexual content in the past. While some streamers have received bans or warnings for accidental exposure, others have faced no consequences for similar incidents. In response to these concerns, Twitch has implemented a Content Classification Label (CCL) system, allowing creators to warn users about sexual themes, gambling, vulgarity, or other mature content in their streams.

Specifically, the new policy permits “deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region” as well as “fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender” in drawn, animated, or sculpted form. Twitch will also no longer require a label for streams involving twerking, grinding, and pole dancing. However, the platform still prohibits sex games, sexual violence, and explicit pornography.

Angela Hession, Twitch’s chief customer trust officer, claims that the policy update was prompted by feedback from streamers who found the previous guidelines confusing. By merging the rules for sexually suggestive and sexually explicit content, Twitch aims to prevent female-presenting streamers from being unfairly penalized.

While mature streams will not appear on the homepage, users can still search for labeled content or find it directly on a creator’s channel. Additionally, Twitch will automatically apply a “Mature-rated game” label to streams featuring games with a Mature rating.

For more information on Twitch’s policy update and the reasoning behind it, users can refer to the FAQ section at the bottom of Twitch’s blog post.