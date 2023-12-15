A new RPG title is set to captivate fans of the Trails series, as developer Falcom has announced “The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria” as its 20th anniversary title. Slated for release in 2024 in Japan, the game promises to take players on an epic journey that will shape the future of the continent of Zemuria.

The story is set in the year 120X, where the renowned scientist C. Epstein has prophesized the end of the Zemurian continent. As the world awaits the mysterious “X Day,” a monumental orbal rocket is poised to be launched from a military base in the Kunlun Range. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance as mankind strives to uncover the truth about the world and venture beyond the planet’s atmosphere.

Amidst this backdrop, a young hero known as the “Spriggan” emerges, drawing forces from all corners of the land to gather in the enigmatic region of Ored. The choices made on this treacherous trail to the heavens will determine the destiny of Zemuria.

With its intricate worldbuilding and sweeping narrative, the Trails series has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria continues this tradition, promising a dramatic and unforgettable adventure.

Fans of the series can get a glimpse of the upcoming title through the first screenshots released by Falcom. The screenshots showcase the stunning visuals and immersive environments that players can expect to encounter in this highly anticipated RPG.

As we eagerly await the release of The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria, it’s clear that Falcom is set to deliver another exceptional entry in the Trails series, inviting players to embark on a thrilling and transformative journey through the beloved world of Zemuria.