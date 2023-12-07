За день до релізу точиться суперечка, коли гравці критикують проблеми з сервером

An open-world game labeled as an MMO, The Day Before, has recently made its debut on Steam in early access. However, the game’s release has been far from smooth, as players express their disappointment and frustration with various server and performance issues. Negative reviews have flooded the game’s Steam page, with gamers questioning its true genre.

According to a user review, the game appears to be more of an extraction shooter rather than the promised open-world experience. Players have encountered numerous bugs and glitches, such as characters falling through the map right after the opening cutscene. A colleague even uploaded a video showcasing this infamous bug, further adding to the game’s troubles.

Unfortunately, server problems have compounded the issues. Many players have vented their frustrations online, unable to even access the game due to overloaded servers. FNTASTIC, the game’s developer, acknowledged the server overload but reassured players that the servers are functioning, albeit filling up rapidly.

Beyond the technical problems, players have also raised concerns about the lackluster zombie experience. Despite being a zombie game, the undead seem far from threatening, diminishing the game’s overall immersion.

Criticism has overwhelmed the developers to such an extent that they were compelled to lock down discussion in most server channels of the official The Day Before Discord. The high level of toxicity and continuous moderation has hindered bug reporting and addressing major issues. A forthcoming patch is in the works, but it remains to be seen if it will salvage the game’s reputation.

IGN reached out to FNTASTIC for comment, but no response has been received at the time of writing.

In summary, The Day Before’s release on Steam has been marred by significant server and performance problems, leading to negative player reviews. The game’s true genre has come into question, with some players labeling it an extraction shooter rather than an open-world MMO. FNTASTIC is facing difficulties managing the overwhelming criticism and toxicity, prompting a temporary lockdown of discussion channels in their official Discord server.