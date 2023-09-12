Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Новини

Чи насправді Всесвіт малий?

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 12, 2023
Чи насправді Всесвіт малий?

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

джерела:
– https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10542
– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/how-big-is-the-universe

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

Новини

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – продовження епічної подорожі

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Arm успішно дебютує на Nasdaq з IPO

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Apple Watch 9: погляд на альтернативні розумні годинники

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Чіп Фуз Хенд робить ескіз концептуального автомобіля Mustang Racing для SEMA

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Як підвищити свою продуктивність на робочому місці

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі