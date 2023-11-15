TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, has launched the game-changing PHANTOM V Flip 5G, the first-ever flip phone from the brand. This groundbreaking device not only introduces a new form factor to the market but also revolutionizes the way we capture photos with its powerful camera system.

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is equipped with a remarkable 64MP+13MP+32MP camera setup, setting a new standard for flip phones. Its main camera boasts the highest resolution on the market, allowing users to capture stunning details with its f/1.7 aperture and 1.6μm (4in1) pixels. Thanks to TECNO’s advanced technologies like PDAF, ISOCELL Pixel Isolation, and Pixel Fusion Algorithm, the camera delivers unparalleled night performance, even in the darkest environments. With enhanced low-light capabilities and improved color accuracy, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G ensures that your photos are always vibrant and full of life.

Whether you’re a fan of selfies or group shots, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G has got you covered. Its 32MP Dual-flash Autofocus Front Camera is perfect for low-light selfies, thanks to its integrated Micro-slit Dual-flash and Super Flashlight algorithm. Additionally, the camera features Automatic Eye-focus for precise subject tracking, resulting in crystal-clear selfies and vlogs.

But the PHANTOM V Flip 5G is more than just a camera powerhouse. Its flip construction opens up a world of shooting possibilities with the advanced FreeCam System. Users can now capture magic moments from all angles, whether it’s group shots, detailed rear camera selfies, low-angle shots, or captivating time-lapses. With gesture- and voice-controlled capture, you can unleash your creativity without needing to hold the phone.

Not only does the PHANTOM V Flip 5G excel in functionality and performance, but it also stands out with its elegant design. The device features premium lychee-pattern classic leather, commonly used in luxury fashion and top-of-the-range vehicles, adding a touch of sophistication and style. It is available in two stylish colors: Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black.

With its innovative “The Planet” Personalized Versatile Cover Screen, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G reimagines convenient use and delightful design. The circular 1.32-inch AMOLED screen offers easy one-thumb control and customizable features like wallpapers, Tmojis, 3D interactive virtual pets, and Smart Widgets. The main screen unfolds to a crease-less 6.9-inch FHD+ display, delivering a captivating visual experience.

To ensure that you can enjoy all these features without worrying about battery life, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G is equipped with a 4000mAh Super Battery and supports 45W Flash Charging. With just a 15-minute charge, you can reach 50% battery, and a full recharge takes only 45 minutes.

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Flip 5G sets a new benchmark for flip phones, combining advanced photography capabilities with an innovative design. It’s a device that truly captures the essence of TECNO’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled user experiences.

Часті питання (FAQ)

What is the main feature of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G? The main feature of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G is its powerful 64MP+13MP+32MP camera system, which allows users to capture stunning photos with enhanced low-light capabilities and improved color accuracy. Does the PHANTOM V Flip 5G have a front camera for selfies? Yes, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G features a 32MP Dual-flash Autofocus Front Camera that is perfect for low-light selfies. It also utilizes Automatic Eye-focus for precise subject tracking. What is the battery capacity of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G? The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is equipped with a 4000mAh Super Battery, which provides all-day power. It also supports 45W Flash Charging for quick recharging. What is the unique feature of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G’s design? The PHANTOM V Flip 5G features “The Planet” Personalized Versatile Cover Screen, a circular 1.32-inch AMOLED screen that offers easy one-thumb control and customizable features like wallpapers, Tmojis, and 3D interactive virtual pets. What colors are available for the PHANTOM V Flip 5G? The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is available in two stylish colors: Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black.