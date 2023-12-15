Спортивний автомобіль-рекордсмен: F22 кидає виклик гравітації

In a stunning display of power and engineering, the Donkervoort F22 sports car has shattered the world record for lateral acceleration. With a lightweight carbon fiber body and a turbocharged five-cylinder engine sourced from Audi, this nimble beast has solidified its place in the realm of supercars.

The F22, which weighs just 750 kg (1,653 pounds), boasts impressive stats that make it a force to be reckoned with. With 500 horsepower and 640 Nm of torque, it delivers an astonishing 666 hp per ton. Not only does its performance turn heads, but its striking design and aerodynamic carbon fiber body make it a visual masterpiece.

Originally planned for a limited run of 50 units, the overwhelming demand for the F22 convinced Donkervoort to double production to 100 units. These cars will now be available not only in Europe but also in the U.S. and the Middle East, cementing its global appeal.

To celebrate the success of the F22, Denis Donkervoort himself took the car for a spin on the Zandvoort race track, famously known for hosting the Dutch GP Formula 1 race. During the filming of a special anniversary video, the F22 unexpectedly broke the world record for lateral acceleration. While the exact number has not been validated by an official overseeing body, it surpassed the previous record set by another Donkervoort model.

The achievement was made possible by the F22’s exceptional performance capabilities. With a torsional and bending rigidity twice that of its predecessor, the car maintains stability and precision even under extreme cornering forces. Furthermore, an active shock absorber system adjusts the car’s distance from the road, optimizing its performance on any track.

While the official record may still be pending, there is no denying the groundbreaking accomplishment of the Donkervoort F22. Its unparalleled speed, innovative design, and precision handling have solidified its place in automotive history. To witness the record-breaking run and experience the F22’s raw power, watch the thrilling 3-minute clip below.