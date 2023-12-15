SpaceX збирається запустити революційну послугу супутникового Інтернету

In a historic and groundbreaking mission, SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission, scheduled to take place on Thursday evening, will deploy 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking a significant milestone for the aerospace company.

Starlink, SpaceX’s ambitious project, aims to provide global high-speed broadband satellite internet service. The launch will include the first batch of six Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities. This groundbreaking feature will enable mobile network operators to deliver worldwide access to essential services such as texting, calling, and browsing.

Apart from the significance of the Starlink deployment, this mission also marks a crucial moment for SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology. The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster, making its inaugural flight, will attempt to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship for future reuse. This development represents a major step toward achieving cost-effective space exploration and significantly reducing the financial burden of rocket launches.

Space enthusiasts and curious individuals around the world will have the opportunity to witness this monumental launch through a live webcast. Scheduled to begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff, the webcast promises an up-close view into the thrilling moments leading up to the launch.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances preventing the launch on Thursday night, SpaceX has wisely planned a backup launch opportunity for Friday evening at 9:19 p.m. This backup plan demonstrates the meticulous planning and commitment of the company to ensure the success of their missions.

As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of space exploration and communication, this mission signals a new era in satellite internet service and propels humanity towards a more connected and accessible future.