Серія OPPO Reno11: новий термін служби батареї та зарядка

OPPO is set to unveil its highly anticipated Reno11 series on November 23. While the series offers exciting features such as an advanced camera system and stunning design, one standout feature is the four-year battery replacement program for early buyers. This unique program ensures that users can enjoy long-lasting battery life throughout the lifespan of their devices.

One of the key highlights of the Reno11 series is its support for an 80W super flash charging system. This cutting-edge technology allows for fast and efficient charging, even in extreme conditions. The series can charge at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius, ensuring that users can stay connected no matter the weather.

In addition to the impressive charging capabilities, the Reno11 series introduces lossless memory compression. This feature helps users save up to 45GB of storage space, allowing them to keep more photos, videos, and apps on their devices.

The series also comes with ColorOS 14, integrated into the Pantanal smart cross-end system. Powered by the ColorOS supercomputing platform and AndesGPT, users can expect a seamless and intelligent experience. OPPO guarantees that the Reno11 series will deliver sustained smooth performance for an impressive 48 months.

But the enhancements don’t stop there. The integration of the