Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Новини

Nintendo подала патент на магнітний джойстик, щоб уникнути дрейфу палиці

ByРоберт Ендрю

Вересень 11, 2023
Nintendo подала патент на магнітний джойстик, щоб уникнути дрейфу палиці

Nintendo has recently filed a patent for a new type of joystick that utilizes a “smart fluid” to potentially eliminate stick drift in its future gaming controllers. The patent describes a joystick that incorporates a “magnetorheological fluid” (MRF), which adjusts its viscosity based on the strength of a magnetic field.

When a player manipulates the joystick with their thumb, the fluid thickens to create resistance. This resistance allows the joystick to return to its original position once the player releases their thumb. This concept is reminiscent of “Hall Effect” sticks in certain third-party gaming peripherals that utilize magnets to detect movement, effectively overcoming stick drift issues.

According to the patent, the implementation of MRF in the controller enables faster return speed to the initial position while providing a satisfying tactile experience to the user. In one diagram included in the patent, it is demonstrated how the fluid can become more viscous as the joystick is moved, generating torque and bringing the joystick back to its original position.

It is currently unclear whether the reference to “presentation of a feeling to the user” in the patent implies a natural resistance similar to traditional analogue sticks or the possibility of developers adjusting the resistance of the fluid to offer force feedback or trigger-like resistance as experienced in the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

The ultimate application of this new joystick design is yet to be determined. It remains uncertain if it will be featured in the successor to the Nintendo Switch, replace the standard Joy-Con controllers, or if it will even be used at all, as many patented gaming ideas never come to fruition.

Stick drift has been a persistent issue with Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017. Despite efforts to address the problem in subsequent controller revisions, stick drift continues to be reported by users. If this patent’s implementation proves successful, it could potentially solve a significant problem for Nintendo’s next console.

Джерело: Videogames Chronicle

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – продовження епічної подорожі

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Arm успішно дебютує на Nasdaq з IPO

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Представляємо Transit: плагін для плавного переходу пісень

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі