Дивовижне відкриття нового типу місячного землетрусу

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery in their study of moonquakes. When Apollo astronauts placed seismometers on the moon’s surface, they found that the moon experiences moonquakes, similar to how the Earth experiences earthquakes. These moonquakes come in four different types: deep, shallow, thermal, and those caused by meteorite impacts. However, a recent analysis of thermal earthquake data recorded by instruments from the Apollo 17 mission has revealed a fifth type of moonquake that was previously unknown.

During the Apollo 17 mission, three seismometers were calibrated to record thermal earthquakes on the moon. These devices collected data from October 1976 to May 1977. Thermal quakes occur due to extreme temperature changes as the moon transitions from day to night, ranging from 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius) to -208 degrees Fahrenheit (-133 degrees Celsius).

Using sophisticated techniques, including machine learning, researchers from the California Institute of Technology reexamined the data. They discovered that thermal quakes occur regularly during the day, but they also found additional tremors unrelated to the thermal quakes. These new quakes only occurred in the morning.

To determine the source of these mystery quakes, researchers were surprised to find that they originated from the Apollo 17 lunar lander base. Each morning, as the lander base is heated by the sun, it expands and vibrates, causing the quakes. These quakes occur with remarkable regularity, happening every five to six minutes over a period of five to seven Earth hours.

While these moonquakes may not be naturally occurring, they still contribute to our understanding of the moon’s seismic activity. This knowledge is crucial for future lunar development.

The researchers emphasize the importance of studying the existing data to design experiments and missions that can answer the right questions about the moon. The moon is the only celestial body, besides Earth, to have multiple seismometers on its surface, providing a unique opportunity to study another planetary body in depth.

In recent months, a new seismic instrument called the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) was deployed on the moon by India’s Chandrayaan 3 Lander. It managed to record a natural moonquake on August 26, 2023, although the exact source of the quake is still under investigation.

Further research on lunar seismic activity will help scientists map out the moon’s subsurface cratering and search for deposits. Additionally, by placing seismometers in permanently shadowed regions at the moon’s South Pole, researchers could potentially detect water ice trapped beneath the surface, as seismic waves travel slower through water.

The findings of this study were published in the Journal of Geophysical Research – Planets on September 5.

джерела:

– Стаття першоджерела

– Journal of Geophysical Research – Planets (September 5, 2023)