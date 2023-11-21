Мотоцикл і фургон зіткнулися, головна дорога A16 закрита в Ладборо

The A16 Main Road in both directions has been closed at Ludborough following a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van. The collision occurred at the A16 island junction of Main Road and Pear Tree Lane. The incident was reported at 11.34am on Tuesday, November 21, prompting authorities to advise drivers to avoid the area. As of now, it is unclear if there are any injuries resulting from the collision. Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix indicates slow traffic from A18 Pear Tree Lane in Ludborough to Church Lane in Utterby. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid any delays.

Please note that this is an ongoing situation, and we will provide updates as more information becomes accessible.

