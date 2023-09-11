Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

За чутками, розмір файлу та тривалість ігрового процесу Grand Theft Auto VI викликають занепокоєння

ByРоберт Ендрю

Вересень 11, 2023
The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has left fans eagerly awaiting any news or updates from Rockstar Games. While the game is still in development, the lack of information has led to a constant stream of rumors and speculation among fans.

One recent rumor that has caught attention is the claim that GTA VI will have a massive file size of 750GB and a gameplay length of around 400 hours. This has raised concerns for players, particularly those who are limited by console storage space.

The rumored file size poses a significant problem for both PC and console gamers. The PS5, for example, has an 825GB SSD internal hard drive, but after reserving space for system files, players are left with only 667GB. The rumored file size of GTA VI exceeds that number by over 80GB. While the Xbox Series X has a slightly larger storage capacity of 1TB, the situation is still tight, especially for the Series S model with its 512GB SSD hard drive.

To overcome this potential storage issue, players would need to invest in additional SSD internal storage for the PS5 or SSD expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S.

While these rumors are creating concern among players, it’s important to take them with a grain of salt until confirmed. It seems unlikely that Grand Theft Auto VI would require such a massive amount of storage space. Nonetheless, it highlights the potential challenges that players may face with increasing file sizes and limited storage options.

As fans await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s clear that storage capacity will be a consideration for many players. Whether or not the rumors hold true, it’s hoped that developers will find ways to optimize file sizes without compromising the quality or length of gameplay.

джерела:
– GTA 6 News (Twitter)

