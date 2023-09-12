Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Новини

Новий патч Google Chrome усуває критичну помилку безпеки

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 12, 2023
Новий патч Google Chrome усуває критичну помилку безпеки

Google has released an out-of-band security update to patch a critical vulnerability in its Chrome web browser. The flaw, known as CVE-2023-4863, involves a heap buffer overflow that affects the WebP image format. This vulnerability could potentially lead to arbitrary code execution or crashes.

The discovery of the vulnerability was credited to Apple Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) and The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School. The specific details of the exploit have not been disclosed, but Google has acknowledged that an exploit for CVE-2023-4863 has been observed in the wild.

This latest patch is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to address zero-day vulnerabilities in Chrome. Since the beginning of the year, the company has already fixed four such vulnerabilities.

In addition to Google’s patch, Apple has also expanded its fixes to address CVE-2023-41064, another vulnerability related to image processing. This vulnerability is a buffer overflow issue in the Image I/O component, which could lead to arbitrary code execution. It was used in conjunction with CVE-2023-41061 in a zero-click iMessage exploit chain named BLASTPASS to deploy the Pegasus spyware on fully-patched iPhones running iOS 16.6.

The similarities between CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-4863, both related to image processing and reported by Apple and The Citizen Lab, suggest a potential connection between the two vulnerabilities.

To protect against potential threats, users are advised to update their Chrome browser to version 116.0.5845.187/.188 for Windows and 116.0.5845.187 for macOS and Linux. Users of Chromium-based browsers, such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi, should also apply the patches as soon as they are available.

джерела:
– [Назва джерела 1]
– [Назва джерела 2]

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

Новини

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – продовження епічної подорожі

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Arm успішно дебютує на Nasdaq з IPO

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Новини

Apple Watch 9: погляд на альтернативні розумні годинники

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Чіп Фуз Хенд робить ескіз концептуального автомобіля Mustang Racing для SEMA

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Як підвищити свою продуктивність на робочому місці

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі