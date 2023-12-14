Кандидати в президенти від Республіканської партії протистоять у запеклих дебатах

In a high-stakes debate leading up to the Iowa Caucuses, four Republican presidential candidates clashed on the stage as they vied for undecided voters’ support. The absence of former President Donald Trump was notable, but it didn’t dampen the intensity of the discussion. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participated in the two-hour debate, each eager to differentiate themselves from their opponents.

The sparks flew early on, with DeSantis and Ramaswamy launching pointed attacks against Haley. DeSantis criticized her stance on transgender care, accusing her of capitulating to the left, while Ramaswamy claimed she was beholden to the Republican establishment. Despite the attacks, Haley confidently responded, asserting that her critics were simply jealous of her donor support.

Christie, on the other hand, used his speaking time to take aim at Trump’s absence from the stage. However, none of the other candidates joined his criticism, choosing instead to focus on their own platforms and policies.

As the debate progressed, tensions escalated. Ramaswamy, the only candidate without gubernatorial experience, tried to portray himself as an outsider with superior foreign policy wisdom. He challenged Haley to name specific provinces in eastern Ukraine, insinuating that she was unaware of the details. Christie intervened to defend Haley, labeling Ramaswamy as an obnoxious blowhard and emphasizing Haley’s intelligence and experience.

The debate reached its peak when Ramaswamy questioned Haley’s authenticity and held up a sign accusing her of corruption. Haley seized the opportunity to address the accusation and reaffirm her integrity.

Overall, the debate showcased the candidates’ determination to stand out in a smaller field and win over undecided voters. With the Iowa Caucuses quickly approaching, the pressure is on for these Republicans to make a lasting impression and gain momentum in the race for the presidential nomination.