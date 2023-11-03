Представляємо Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro: революційний планшет E INK для художників і любителів продуктивності

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro, the latest innovation from Onyx Boox, has taken the digital paper industry by storm. With its super premium features and cutting-edge technology, this E INK tablet is redefining the way artists, designers, and productivity enthusiasts work and create.

At the heart of the Tab Ultra C Pro is the revolutionary Kaleido 3 colour e-paper screen. With close to 5,000 vibrant colors, this display brings digital content to life like never before. Whether you’re admiring cover art, reading manga, or browsing through magazines, you’ll be captivated by the stunning visual experience.

Designed to cater to the needs of artists and productivity enthusiasts, the Tab Ultra C Pro comes with a 10.3-inch E INK Carta 1200 display panel that boasts a high resolution of 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 PPI for color. This makes it perfect for reading and editing A5 documents with utmost clarity. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It also features warm and cool lighting options for comfortable reading in any lighting condition, along with a convenient brightness slider bar.

Unleash your creativity with the dedicated drawing app and PDF rendering engine. The Tab Ultra C Pro utilizes the WACOM screen and comes bundled with the Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus, which offers a seamless drawing experience with its 16 selectable colors. Onyx Boox is renowned for providing one of the best drawing experiences in the industry, making this tablet a must-have for artists.

But the Tab Ultra C Pro isn’t just for artists. With its powerful Qualcomm 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU, 16MP camera with LED flash, and OCR functionality, it also serves as a versatile productivity tool. What is OCR? OCR stands for Optical Character Recognition, which means you can simply take a picture of a text, and the tablet will automatically convert it into editable text. This feature is particularly handy for taking notes or sharing information with friends via Bluetooth or email.

With 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB with a MicroSD card), the Tab Ultra C Pro offers ample space for all your digital content and files. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless headphone connectivity, features two speakers for audiobooks or music playback, and even includes a microphone for text-to-speech and voice communication apps. Stay connected with its WIFI capability and enjoy long battery life powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Running on Google Android 12 with full access to the Google Play Store, the Tab Ultra C Pro opens up a world of possibilities. Install your favorite Google Apps, such as Google Books or Chrome, and enjoy enhanced functionality with apps like Kindle, Evernote, and Onenote, optimized specifically for E INK screens.

To further boost productivity, Onyx Boox offers an optional full QWERTY keyboard with a trackpad. Crafted with a fingerprint-resistant material and designed with a hollow space to accommodate the camera, this keyboard elevates your typing experience and provides convenient shortcuts for various functions. It’s available for purchase separately at $149.

Don’t miss out on the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro, the game-changing E INK tablet that combines stunning visuals, unparalleled drawing capabilities, and ultimate productivity features. Place your pre-order now at the Good e-Reader Store and be prepared to revolutionize your creative and professional endeavors.