Місто Корпус-Крісті Моніторинг рівня води для потенційних обмежень 2-го етапу

The City of Corpus Christi is closely monitoring its water levels and considering the implementation of Stage 2 water restrictions due to a decline in water levels. Drew Molly, the Interim Corpus Christi Water COO, stated that the city has not experienced Stage 2 water restrictions in nine years. This level of restrictions was last seen in 2015 when reservoir levels were at a low of 30 percent.

Hydrogeology professor Dorina Murgulet from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi warned that a continued decrease in water levels could have negative consequences for the environment. The lack of water to dilute pollutants and contaminants could promote the growth of algae and algae blooms. Murgulet emphasized that water conservation efforts should be a collective responsibility, not only for residents but also for larger water users.

If Stage 2 Water Restrictions are implemented, Corpus Christi residents will need to adjust their water conservation practices. Currently, under Stage 1 Water Restrictions, residents are allowed to water their lawns and gardens once a week. However, if Stage 2 occurs, watering outside will only be permitted every other week.

Violators of water restrictions could face fines of up to $500. The city encourages residents to be mindful of their water usage and comply with the restrictions to ensure the sustainable management of water resources.

As the City of Corpus Christi continues to monitor the situation, updates will be provided regarding the water levels and any potential implementation of Stage 2 water restrictions. It is important for residents to stay informed and adapt their water usage accordingly to ensure the preservation of water for future generations.