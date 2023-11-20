The Astronauts’ Misplaced Toolkit: A Lesson in Space Debris Management

During a recent mission to repair a solar panel on the International Space Station (ISS), Nasa astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Harra encountered an unexpected mishap. Their tool bag slipped out of their grasp and drifted away into space. While the toolkit was deemed low risk and left behind, it is now captivating attention as it orbits the Earth, just ahead of the ISS.

The bright, white bag, visible to the naked eye, has become a spectacle for those on the ground in the south of the UK. From 6.24pm to 6.34pm on Tuesday evening, fortunate stargazers armed with binoculars or telescopes will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the drifting toolkit. It is expected to make a return appearance on November 24 between 5.30pm and 5.41pm.

To ensure the safety of the ISS and satellites, the US Space Force is diligently monitoring the trajectory of the wayward bag. Estimates suggest that it will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime between March and July 2024, posing a potential risk to both human-made and operational spacecraft.

This unfortunate incident is not unprecedented. Throughout the history of space exploration, astronauts have unintentionally released various items into space. In 1965, Nasa astronaut Ed White lost a spare glove during a spacewalk, and in 2006, fellow astronaut Piers Seller accidentally let go of a spatula while repairing a heat shield. Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, the first woman to lead a spacewalk, faced a similar misfortune in November 2008 when she lost her toolbag while attempting to repair parts of the ISS.

The misplacement of tools and equipment highlights the growing concern surrounding space debris. Since the incident with Ed White’s glove, over 170 million pieces of debris have accumulated in space. As space exploration and satellite launches continue to increase in frequency, the risk of collisions and the creation of more debris pose significant challenges for spacecraft and future missions.

Часті питання (FAQ)

1. Is the drifting toolkit a threat to the ISS?

The US Space Force is actively monitoring the toolkit to ensure it does not pose a threat to the ISS or other satellites.

2. When will the drifting toolkit re-enter Earth’s atmosphere?

Estimates suggest that the toolkit will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere between March and July 2024.

3. How many items of space debris are currently in space?

Since the incident involving Ed White’s glove in 1965, over 170 million pieces of debris have accumulated in space.

4. What are the risks associated with space debris?

Space debris poses significant risks to operational spacecraft and future missions. The accumulation of debris increases the likelihood of collisions, which can cause damage and generate even more debris.

5. What measures are being taken to address the issue of space debris?

Space agencies and organizations are actively working on solutions to mitigate the risks associated with space debris. These include developing technologies to track debris, implementing guidelines for responsible satellite deployment, and researching methods of removing debris from orbit.

(Джерело: BBC News)