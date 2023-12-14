Alfa Romeo Announces First-Ever Electric SUV: The Milano

Italian luxury car manufacturer Alfa Romeo is making strides in its transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by revealing its first-ever electric SUV, the Milano. This move comes as part of the automaker’s strategy to launch a new model every year between 2022 and 2026, with the goal of becoming fully electric by 2027.

Named after the city of Milan, where Alfa Romeo was founded over a century ago, the Milano marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards electrification. Set to debut in April 2024, this SUV will cater to the growing demand for EVs in the B-Segment of Europe’s automotive market.

While the Milano will initially be available as a fully electric model, a hybrid combustion version is expected to follow later. This combustion variant is likely to be the last one offered by Alfa Romeo before the sub-brand transitions entirely to electric vehicles.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato stated that the Milano represents a symbolic “welcome back” to the brand’s fans, particularly those who have been eagerly awaiting a new Alfa Romeo model. He also emphasized the uniqueness and sporting experience that the Milano will offer, along with the distinctive beauty of Italian design.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo’s production pipeline reveals its commitment to electrification. In 2025, the brand plans to unveil its first vehicle that will arrive exclusively as a 100% electric model. Finally, by 2027, all vehicles in the Alfa Romeo range will be electric, cementing the brand’s position as a fully electric automaker.

With a 34% increase in global sales in 2023 compared to the previous year, Alfa Romeo is on track to gain momentum in the market. The upcoming debut of the Milano in April 2024 will undoubtedly generate excitement among automotive enthusiasts eagerly anticipating Alfa Romeo’s leap into the world of electric SUVs.