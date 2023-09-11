Заклик до термінових інвестицій у цифрову грамотність у сфері охорони здоров’я в Європі

A new report from WHO Europe highlights the pressing need for investment in digital health literacy across the region. The report, titled “Digital health in the European Region: the ongoing journey to commitment and transformation,” reveals that only half of the countries in Europe and central Asia have policies aimed at improving digital health literacy, leaving millions of people behind.

In recent years, there has been an increasing adoption of digital solutions in healthcare throughout the WHO European Region, revolutionizing the way patients receive care. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the creation and use of digital health tools and policies in response to lockdowns and social distancing measures. This includes the implementation of telemedicine and user-friendly health apps. However, the report emphasizes that there is still much work to be done.

One of the key risks identified in the report is the digital health divide that is being created due to the uneven deployment and uptake of digital solutions. This means that a significant portion of the population in the region is unable to benefit from digital health technologies.

While the majority of countries in the WHO European Region have a national digital health strategy and legislation safeguarding personal data privacy, the report highlights significant gaps and areas for improvement. For instance, only 19 countries have developed guidance on evaluating digital health interventions, which is essential to ensure their safety and effectiveness. Additionally, just over half of the countries have implemented policies for digital health literacy and a digital inclusion plan.

The report also reveals that many countries lack a dedicated entity responsible for overseeing the quality, safety, and reliability of mobile health (mHealth) apps. Only 15% of countries have conducted evaluations of government-sponsored mHealth programs.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasizes the need for transformative change in digital health programs. He calls for digital health to be viewed as a strategic long-term investment rather than an optional extra. This requires political will at the highest levels of government and health authorities to ensure optimal investments in digital health infrastructure for the future.

In conclusion, the report urges urgent investment in digital health literacy in Europe. Without proper policies, evaluations, and strategies, there is a risk of exacerbating the digital health divide, leaving millions of people without access to the benefits of digital healthcare.

джерела:

– Цифрова охорона здоров’я в Європейському регіоні: постійний шлях до зобов’язань і трансформації (Європа ВООЗ)

– Image by Mockup Graphics/Via UnSplash