Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

Western Digital випускає SSD SN770M NVMe для Steam Deck і ROG Ally

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 12, 2023
Western Digital випускає SSD SN770M NVMe для Steam Deck і ROG Ally

Western Digital has introduced the SN770M NVMe SSD, specifically designed for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The small M.2 2230 form factor drives come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, providing handheld gamers with a significant storage upgrade.

Previously, replacing the SSD inside a Steam Deck had been relatively easy, but finding M.2 2230 drives was a challenge. These drives were not commonly available to consumers and were more commonly found in Dell and Microsoft Surface laptops. However, the situation has been improving recently, with companies like Sabrent, Micron, Corsair, and Framework offering M.2 2230 drives. Framework also released its own 2TB upgrade drive earlier this year.

Western Digital’s entry into this market is a positive development for handheld gaming. Their drives offer impressive speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s based on PCIe Gen 4. The 1TB version of the SN770M NVMe SSD is available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and Best Buy for $109.99. The 2TB version is exclusively available at Best Buy for $239.99.

Overall, Western Digital’s SN770M NVMe SSD provides a convenient solution for gamers looking to upgrade storage in their handheld devices. The availability of these drives from well-known manufacturers enhances the options for consumers, making it easier to find suitable upgrades for their devices.

джерела:

– Tom Warren. (The Verge)

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі