Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

Galaxy S23 і Galaxy S22 у США отримають оновлення безпеки Android у вересні

ByРоберт Ендрю

Вересень 12, 2023
Galaxy S23 і Galaxy S22 у США отримають оновлення безпеки Android у вересні

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі