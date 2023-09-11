Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

Відкрийте для себе розпродаж Samsung: найпопулярніші пропозиції на телефони, телевізори тощо

ByРоберт Ендрю

Вересень 11, 2023
Відкрийте для себе розпродаж Samsung: найпопулярніші пропозиції на телефони, телевізори тощо

The Samsung Discover sale is now open to all after a brief early access period. With a wide range of products on offer, including phones, TVs, appliances, wearables, and other top tech, there’s something for everyone.

One standout deal is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, available from $399 with an eligible trade-in. In addition to the discounted price, customers will also receive a free double storage upgrade. This is an excellent opportunity to get one of Samsung’s flagship phones at a fantastic low price, though a premium modern device is required for the trade-in.

For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is available from $124.99. This includes an automatic $75 rebate on the original price of $449.99, as well as up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy A54 is a well-made and fully-featured smartphone that offers great value for money.

In addition to phones, the Discover Samsung sale also features deals on TVs. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to $4,000 on QLED, OLED, and 8K TVs. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality picture, vibrant colors, or the latest technology, there’s a TV deal for you.

With more offers and flash deals set to be launched in the coming days, it’s worth browsing the full Discover Samsung sale to find the best deals that suit your needs. Keep an eye out for our updates throughout the week as we highlight the top offers.

джерела:
– TechRadar
– Samsung Discover Sale
– Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
– Samsung Galaxy A54
– QLED, OLED, and 8K TVs

(Note: The source article and direct URLs have been removed as per the instruction.)

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі