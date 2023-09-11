Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

OnePlus 12R, що просочилася в специфікаціях, передбачає Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, батарею 5,500 мАг і багато іншого

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 11, 2023
OnePlus 12R, що просочилася в специфікаціях, передбачає Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, батарею 5,500 мАг і багато іншого

The OnePlus 12R, rumored to be the successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G, is reportedly in the works and its specifications have leaked online. According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be launched in early 2024.

The OnePlus 12R is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The handset is also expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12R is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Other features rumored for the OnePlus 12R include an alert slider, stereo speakers, and a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These specifications align with previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11R 5G, released earlier this year, showcased an impressive 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and featured a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 11R 5G was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As of now, the official launch date of the OnePlus 12R is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, with the leaked specifications, it is clear that OnePlus is aiming to provide users with a high-performance smartphone that offers an immersive display and impressive camera capabilities.

джерела:
– Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter)
– OnePlus 11R 5G specifications on OnePlus website

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

Технологія

Програма Apple Trade-In для збільшення продажів в Індії

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
Технологія

Аналіз: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Switch, як повідомляється, націлений на 30 FPS

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
Технологія

Представляємо новий титановий iPhone 15 Pro: легший і міцніший

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Програма Apple Trade-In для збільшення продажів в Індії

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Робот розміром з комаху, що живиться від вибухів, може повзати, стрибати та перевозити важкі вантажі

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Аналіз: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Switch, як повідомляється, націлений на 30 FPS

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Представляємо новий титановий iPhone 15 Pro: легший і міцніший

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі