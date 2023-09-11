Вероніка Бірд святкує осінню кампанію вечерею на Тижні моди

Міське життя

Veronica Beard recently hosted a fashion week dinner at Veronika, the restaurant at Fotografiska, to celebrate the launch of their fall campaign. The dinner was co-hosted by cofounders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, along with Laura Brown. Notable guests included Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan and sister Lydia Brosnahan, Zoey Deutch, Lily Rabe, Aurora James, Candice Huffine, and Sutton Foster.

The brand’s fall campaign was prominently displayed throughout the restaurant, with campaign imagery and the brand’s fall mantra-slash-headline: “Breaking news: Women want clothes they can actually wear.”

Mindy Kaling, a fan of the brand, expressed her admiration for Veronica Beard’s flattering clothing. She stated that the blazers are particularly suitable for her writer side. She had also attended the Ralph Lauren show and the U.S. Open during fashion week.

During the dinner, guests were pleasantly surprised when servers presented them with silver platters containing key rings. These key rings could be exchanged at “coat check” for a Veronica Beard emblem blazer, complete with a monogrammed pocket-square.

For those looking to explore more from the brand, a charitable shopping event will be co-hosted by Laura Brown at the SoHo boutique later in the week to benefit AIDS nonprofit (Red).

Veronica Swanson Beard addressed guests at the start of the dinner, emphasizing the brand’s focus on looking good, feeling good, and doing good. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the fall season in the fast-paced fashion industry.

In agreement with Swanson Beard, Veronica Miele Beard highlighted the importance of making others feel good, stating that looking good and doing good can go hand in hand.

Source: This article is based on the source article “Veronica Beard Celebrates Fall Campaign With Fashion Week Dinner” by Emily Mercer for WWD.

