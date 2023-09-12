Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

Метті Джей бере на себе нову роль директора з упаковки ALDI, щоб збирати гроші на благодійність

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 12, 2023
Метті Джей бере на себе нову роль директора з упаковки ALDI, щоб збирати гроші на благодійність

Former Bachelor star, Matthew Johnson, also known as Matty J, has been named ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO) and will lead the supermarket’s first-ever bag packing service. Customers who opt for the $2 VIPacking service will have their groceries packed by Matty J and other bag packers while they relax and enjoy a coffee in-store. The funds raised from this service will be donated to Camp Quality, an Australian children’s cancer charity that provides recreational activities and hospital programs for children with cancer.

Matty J expressed his excitement about being chosen as ALDI’s CPO, stating that he has always wanted a chief officer title. He has been brushing up on his packing skills and looks forward to packing as many bags as possible for this great cause. On September 16, Matty J will be personally packing bags at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney.

In addition to the bag packing service, ALDI will be selling Camp Quality merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper. ALDI will also match all customer donations made at the register or online, up to the value of $100,000.

ALDI has been a long-standing partner of Camp Quality, donating over $5.3 million since 2020. These funds have helped over 5,662 children attend recreational programs. ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, mentioned that Matty J’s packing skills will be put to the test, as ALDI’s customers are expert bag packers themselves. ALDI wants to ensure that Matty J follows the golden rules of packing, such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top.

Camp Quality CEO, Deborah Thomas, expressed her gratitude for the partnership with ALDI, stating that the funds raised help children facing the trauma of cancer by providing specialist care, a supportive community, respite opportunities, and educational programs.

джерела:

– NCA NewsWire (not supplied)
– ALDI

By Мамфо Брешіа

Схожі теми

Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота
Технологія

Чіп Фуз Хенд робить ескіз концептуального автомобіля Mustang Racing для SEMA

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door для Nintendo Switch: візуальні оновлення з ціною?

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Apple представляє Apple Watch Series 9 з нейтральним викидом вуглецю, щоб зменшити вплив на навколишнє середовище

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Чіп Фуз Хенд робить ескіз концептуального автомобіля Mustang Racing для SEMA

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Як підвищити свою продуктивність на робочому місці

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі