Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Технологія

Logitech представляє Reach: універсальну веб-камеру для віддалених презентацій і прямих трансляцій

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 11, 2023
Logitech представляє Reach: універсальну веб-камеру для віддалених презентацій і прямих трансляцій

Logitech has announced the launch of its new webcam, the Reach, designed for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and presentations. The standout feature of the Reach is its flexible and articulating arm, allowing for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage.

With the Reach, Logitech aims to provide a solution for non-digital show-and-tell presentations where users can conveniently capture video of items on their desk. The camera’s articulation follows multiple axes, offering increased versatility in capturing video content. Additionally, the Reach offers vertical movement and lossless zoom up to 4.3x, ensuring users can showcase their content effectively.

The camera itself is an enhanced version of the popular Logitech Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience, connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. The Reach also comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a compact and streamlined user experience.

Although Logitech has not disclosed pricing and availability details for the Reach, early adopters are being offered a discounted price point of $300 to $400 through an Indiegogo Enterprise campaign. The company has decided to fund the camera through this platform rather than traditional means. Logitech’s product lead, Gaurav Bradoo, stated that market research led them to offer an end-to-end solution rather than a standalone mount.

Logitech continues to make strides in various areas, with recent updates to its Pebble line of keyboards and the release of the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Джерело: [The Verge](джерело)

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

Технологія

Представляємо Transit: плагін для плавного переходу пісень

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

Технологія

Представляємо Transit: плагін для плавного переходу пісень

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі