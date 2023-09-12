Міське життя

Європейські сторожові організації шукають відгуків щодо пропозиції Microsoft щодо поглинання Activision Blizzard

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 12, 2023
European Union regulators are requesting input on Microsoft’s revised plans to obtain UK regulatory approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The European Commission, which already greenlit the deal in May, is soliciting feedback from gaming companies to determine if Microsoft’s latest proposal to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority would be pro-competitive.

Sources familiar with the matter report that the proposed remedy for the UK is aimed at convincing the CMA to reverse its initial veto of the transaction. Under the new proposal, Ubisoft Entertainment SA would be granted the rights to distribute Activision games. This remedy would apply worldwide, except in the European Economic Area.

The European Commission expressed its interest in monitoring the developments in the UK closely and evaluating their potential impact on the EU case. However, Microsoft has not yet commented on these latest developments.

The CMA is expected to make its decision on the takeover by October 18th. EU watchdogs are closely observing the situation, and additional feedback from gaming firms will play a crucial role in determining the path forward for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This article is based on information sourced from Bloomberg.

