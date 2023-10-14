Saturday’s annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, is not only a breathtaking celestial event but also has an impact on weather conditions on Earth’s surface. During a solar eclipse, when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, it casts a shadow on the planet, resulting in changes to temperature, wind speed, and humidity.

The extent of the weather changes depends on the amount of sunlight blocked during the eclipse. Just like how shaded areas are cooler than those in direct sunlight on a hot day, the more sunlight blocked, the more dramatic the weather changes. While a total eclipse completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse, like Saturday’s, allows slightly more solar radiation to reach the Earth’s surface.

However, even a temporary reduction in solar radiation can affect temperatures and other weather conditions. The specific drop in temperature during an eclipse can vary widely, depending on factors such as the time of year and cloud cover. For example, an October annular eclipse will have a less dramatic effect on temperatures than an August total eclipse due to differences in sun angle and intensity.

During the total solar eclipse in 2017, temperatures dropped significantly over a short period, with Douglas, Wyoming experiencing an 11-degree Fahrenheit decrease in just one hour. Similar temperature drops of 4 to 8 degrees were observed across the South. While the temperature drops during Saturday’s eclipse are not expected to be as drastic, there could still be a few degrees dip in areas within the path of annularity.

The eclipse doesn’t just affect temperature but also influences wind, humidity, and cloud cover. As the eclipse cools the air, the atmosphere becomes calmer, resulting in a reduction in wind speed. Scientists studying the 2017 eclipse found that wind speeds dropped by an average of 6 mph during the event.

Humidity levels can also be impacted by changes in temperature. When the air temperature during an eclipse briefly drops, it comes closer to the dew point (the temperature at which air becomes saturated with moisture), leading to a feeling of increased humidity.

Furthermore, significant temperature drops during an eclipse can affect cloud cover. In the 2017 total solar eclipse, clouds over parts of South Carolina dissipated because the heat necessary for cloud formation was lost. It is possible that a few clouds could also dissipate during Saturday’s eclipse, although to a lesser degree.

So while Saturday’s annular solar eclipse may offer a unique celestial spectacle, it will also have subtle yet discernible effects on weather conditions, including temperature, wind speed, humidity, and cloud cover.

джерела:

- CNN.com