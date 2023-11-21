Космічний телескоп Джеймса Вебба відкрив дивовижні відкриття в Чумацькому Шляху

The James Webb Space Telescope, renowned for its ability to observe the universe in infrared light, has recently peered into the heart of the Milky Way galaxy. The remarkable image, released by NASA, showcases never-before-seen details and mysteries within the chaotic region, shedding light on the early universe.

Astronomers employed Webb to study Sagittarius C (Sgr C), an active area of star formation positioned approximately 300 light-years away from the galaxy’s central supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. By utilizing infrared technology, the telescope captured stunning features that were previously hidden from human sight.

Samuel Crowe, the principal investigator of these observations and an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia, expressed his enthusiasm about the incredible image and the scientific insights it offers. Understanding massive stars plays a crucial role in comprehending the origins of the universe, as they act as factories for producing heavy elements within their nuclear cores.

Webb’s examination of the Milky Way’s center may also provide valuable information on the formation of stars. By studying this region, astronomers could determine whether massive stars are more likely to form near the galactic center or within the galaxy’s spiral arms.

The image provided by Webb showcases nearly half a million stars of varying sizes and ages. It reveals a cluster of protostars, which are dense collections of dust and gas in the early stages of becoming fully-fledged stars. Notably, there is a massive protostar at the center of the cluster, with a remarkable mass exceeding 30 times that of the sun.

These protostars emit glowing material, resulting in luminous balls of light amidst the dark infrared background. The galactic center of the Milky Way represents an extreme environment where theories about star formation can be rigorously tested, according to Jonathan Tan, an astronomy research professor at the University of Virginia.

Furthermore, Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera detected ionized hydrogen emissions surrounding the lower edge of the stellar region, displayed as a cyan hue in the image. Astronomers are still investigating the source of the abundant energized gas, surpassing typical emissions from young massive stars. Additionally, they are intrigued by the needle-like structures within the ionized hydrogen that appear in a seemingly disordered arrangement.

The galactic center is a bustling and dynamic place, filled with turbulent gas clouds that give birth to stars, impacting the surrounding environment with their outflowing winds, jets, and radiation. Rubén Fedriani, a coinvestigator of the project and a postdoctoral research fellow at the Instituto Astrofísica de Andalucía in Spain, praised Webb for providing an abundance of data on this extraordinary environment, adding that they have only begun to scratch the surface of its potential.

Питання і відповіді

1. How does the James Webb Space Telescope capture images?

The James Webb Space Telescope captures images using infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye. This enables the telescope to observe details and features that are typically concealed from our view.

2. What is a light-year?

A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year, equivalent to approximately 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion kilometers).

3. What are protostars?

Protostars are dense masses of dust and gas in the early stages of star formation. They eventually grow and develop into fully-formed stars.

4. What is the galactic center?

The galactic center refers to the central region of a galaxy, which is often characterized by intense activity, such as star formation and the presence of a supermassive black hole.

5. Why are astronomers studying the Milky Way’s center?

Studying the Milky Way’s center can provide valuable insights into the formation of stars, the distribution of star clusters, and the processes occurring in extreme environments.