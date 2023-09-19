Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Сонячний зонд NASA зняв рідкісне відео потужного сонячного виверження

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 19, 2023
Сонячний зонд NASA зняв рідкісне відео потужного сонячного виверження

A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

джерела:
– НАСА
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Приголомшлива краса та науковий потенціал кратера Шеклтон на Місяці

Вересень 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

ISRO продовжує спроби встановити контакт із посадковим апаратом і марсоходом Chandrayaan-3

Вересень 24, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Астронавт Френк Рубіо шкодує про подовження тривалості місії

Вересень 24, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу

Ти пропустив

наука

Приголомшлива краса та науковий потенціал кратера Шеклтон на Місяці

Вересень 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

ISRO продовжує спроби встановити контакт із посадковим апаратом і марсоходом Chandrayaan-3

Вересень 24, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Астронавт Френк Рубіо шкодує про подовження тривалості місії

Вересень 24, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Дослідники створюють синтетичні види без біохімії та дотримуються еволюційних принципів

Вересень 24, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі