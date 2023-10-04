Венера: нове дослідження кидає виклик існуючим уявленням про дію блискавок

Scientists have long debated the occurrence of lightning on Venus, a planet known for its harsh environment and unbreathable atmosphere. However, a recent study by space physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder provides compelling evidence that lightning may not be as common on Venus as previously believed.

Venus, Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, is characterized by its dense, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, resulting in a runaway greenhouse effect. With temperatures reaching 900 degrees Fahrenheit and crushing atmospheric pressures, the planet’s extreme conditions have made it impossible for any spacecraft to survive on its surface for extended periods.

The researchers used NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, originally designed to study the sun’s corona and solar wind, to investigate Venus. During a flyby in February 2021, the probe detected dozens of “whistler waves,” energy pulses frequently associated with lightning on Earth.

However, the team’s analysis suggests that these whistler waves might not originate from lightning but rather from disturbances in the weak magnetic fields surrounding Venus. This finding aligns with a previous study in 2021 that failed to detect radio waves generated by lightning strikes on Venus.

The researchers noticed an unusual pattern in Venus’ whistler waves, indicating that they moved downward towards the planet, contrary to the outward propagation expected from a lightning storm. The team suspects that these waves may be a result of magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon where the twisting magnetic field lines surrounding Venus snap apart and reconnect explosively.

Further data is needed to conclusively rule out lightning as the cause of these whistler waves. The researchers plan to gather more information during the Parker Solar Probe’s final pass by Venus in November 2024, where it will descend to less than 250 miles above the planet’s surface.

This study challenges the longstanding assumption that Venus experiences lightning strikes seven times more frequently than Earth. As our understanding of this enigmatic planet continues to evolve, scientists are eager to unravel the mysteries of its extreme environment and gain a deeper insight into the complexities of our solar system.

