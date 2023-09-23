Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Розроблено новий швидкий і візуальний метод виявлення вірусу Monkey B

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 23, 2023
Розроблено новий швидкий і візуальний метод виявлення вірусу Monkey B

A new article has been published in the Zoonoses journal, announcing the development of a rapid and visual detection method for Monkey B virus (BV) infection in humans and macaque species. This is significant because BV has a high mortality rate of approximately 80%, and it is transmitted to humans through bites, scratches, and other injuries inflicted by macaques.

The research team developed two recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) assays, named RPA-VF-UL27 and RPA-VF-US6, which target two conserved genes associated with BV. These assays were combined with a closed vertical flow (VF) visualization strip, creating a one-off device for easy and efficient diagnosis.

After optimizing the reaction conditions, the sensitivities and specificities of the two assays were compared. RPA-VF-US6 showed excellent performance in detecting the positive plasmid control, with a detection limit of 28 copies. On the other hand, RPA-VF-UL27 had cross-reactivity with HSV-1, but it could still accurately detect even 3.4 copies of plasmid standards.

One of the significant findings was that RPA-VF-US6 had excellent performance at room temperature, with a detection limit of 2,800 plasmid copies. This indicates its potential for use in point-of-care (POC) testing, making it suitable for field laboratories without sophisticated instruments.

Overall, the development of these two RPA assays showcases a simple, rapid, and specific method for the visualization diagnosis of Monkey B virus. The entire reaction can be completed at a constant temperature within 30 minutes, making it a valuable tool to protect veterinarians, laboratory researchers, and support personnel from the threat of BV infection.

джерела:
– Chen, X., et al. (2023) Rapid and Visual Detection of Monkey B Virus Based on Recombinase Polymerase Amplification. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0031.

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA виявило навколоземний астероїд і завершило успішну місію повернення зразків

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Втрачаються надії на відродження індійського посадкового апарата на Місяць

Вересень 26, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Неандертальці були знавцями морепродуктів, результати дослідження

Вересень 26, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

В Африці знайдено найдавнішу у світі споруду, побудовану людиною

Вересень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі