Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Прекрасна NGC 6951: витвір мистецтва в космосі

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 9, 2023
Прекрасна NGC 6951: витвір мистецтва в космосі

The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with countless stunning images of galaxies throughout the years, and the latest addition to its collection is no exception. Located 78 million light years away, NGC 6951 is a barred spiral galaxy that captivates with its bright blue spiral arms, star clusters, and trails of dark orange dust. The galaxy’s center is home to a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust, known as a circumnuclear ring.

Data for the image of NGC 6951 was collected using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, which were installed during servicing missions by astronauts in 2009. This stunning image is the result of their efforts, allowing us to witness the beauty of this distant realm.

NGC 6951 has a fascinating history as well, with its highest rates of star formation occurring around 800 million years ago. After a 300 million-year hiatus, the star factory started up again, and in the past 25 years, the galaxy has witnessed six major supernova explosions. The average age of star clusters in NGC 6951 is around 200 to 300 million years, with some as old as one billion years.

Formally classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, NGC 6951 emits significant infrared radiation and has slow-moving gaseous matter at its center. However, some astronomers also classify it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy, which emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms. The combination of these features makes NGC 6951 a unique and captivating celestial object.

Each day between October 2 and October 7, NASA will be unveiling a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope as part of their image release campaign. NGC 6951 is just one of the many wonders of the universe that Hubble continues to reveal, reminding us of the infinite beauty that lies beyond our world.

Джерела: Стаття джерела

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Марсіанський вертоліт NASA Ingenuity встановив новий рекорд швидкості під час 62-го польоту

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу

Ти пропустив

наука

Сонячні бурі: загроза сучасним технологіям та інфраструктурі

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Кільця стародавніх дерев показують руйнівну сонячну бурю, яка може вплинути на сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Марсіанський вертоліт NASA Ingenuity встановив новий рекорд швидкості під час 62-го польоту

Жовтень 12, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Вчені виявили велику кількість води та вуглецю у зразку астероїда, що підтверджує теорію походження життя

Жовтень 12, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі