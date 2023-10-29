Нове розуміння походження та еволюції Всесвіту

The mystery behind the origins and evolution of our vast universe has always captivated scientists and philosophers alike. Now, a groundbreaking project called the FLAMINGO simulations is aiming to shed light on these fundamental questions by utilizing advanced computer simulations.

These simulations, conducted on a powerful supercomputer at the DiRAC facility in the UK, provide us with a unique opportunity to explore the complex interplay of various cosmic components. From normal matter, encompassing stars, galaxies, and all the tangible entities within our reach; to dark matter, the enigmatic substance responsible for the mysterious gravitational forces; and dark energy, the unknown force propelling the universe’s rapid expansion – FLAMINGO leaves no stone unturned.

The largest among these simulations involves an astonishing 300 billion particles, each representing the mass of a small galaxy, occupying a vast cubic space spanning 10 billion light-years. To tackle this immense computational challenge, astronomers developed the SWIFT code, which efficiently distributes the colossal workload across 30 thousand CPUs.

While FLAMINGO comes equipped with the promise of providing answers to the most profound questions surrounding our origins, its initial findings have been nothing short of remarkable. Scientific papers detailing the simulations’ methods, presentation, and specific results have been published, with one paper addressing the intriguing “sigma 8” tension.

This tension arises from an analysis of the cosmic microwave background radiation, a faint remnant of the Big Bang, which suggests that the clumping of matter in the universe should be more pronounced than observed. By incorporating a comprehensive range of variables, the researchers hoped to resolve this discrepancy and offer valuable insights into the cold dark matter model.

Although complete resolution of the tension remains elusive, the FLAMINGO simulations have unveiled a crucial detail: the necessity of including normal matter, alongside dark matter, for more accurate predictions. While the latter dominates gravitational interactions, the presence of normal matter, with its additional interactions like radiation pressure and galactic winds, cannot be neglected. Its contribution has the potential to bridge the gap between models and observations.

Incorporating normal matter into simulations presents additional difficulties due to its complex interactions. However, the FLAMINGO team has leveraged machine learning techniques to calibrate the effects of galactic winds. By comparing predictions from various simulations with real-world data, they have taken a significant step towards a more complete understanding of the universe’s formation and structure.

Although the FLAMINGO data is not yet publicly available due to its enormous size, the project’s implications for our understanding of the cosmos are undoubtedly profound. As we continue to explore the origins and evolution of our universe, FLAMINGO stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of knowledge and the incredible capabilities of modern computational astronomy.

