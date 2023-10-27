Погляд у заплутаний світ надмасивних чорних дір

Astronomers have recently made an extraordinary discovery that challenges our current understanding of the universe. Utilizing a network of radio telescopes, including the RadioAstron space telescope, scientists have captured the most detailed image to date of an astrophysical jet emerging from a supermassive black hole. The black hole in question is located at the heart of a distant blazar called 3C 279.

The image reveals a complex and twisted pattern near the source of the jet. This finding may disrupt the widely accepted theories that have been used for four decades to explain the creation and evolution of these enigmatic jets.

Unlike ordinary black holes, supermassive black holes are found in the centers of galaxies and are actively feeding on surrounding matter. The matter forms flattened plates known as accretion disks. These supermassive black holes are referred to as active galactic nuclei (AGN) and emit powerful light, outshining every star in their host galaxies. Approximately 10% of AGN expel astrophysical jets during their feeding process, and when these jets are directed towards Earth, they are known as blazars.

The observations of the blazar 3C 279 unveiled never-before-seen details of the plasma jet and the supermassive black hole that fuels it. The researchers discovered that the jet consists of at least two twisted filaments of plasma, stretching a staggering 570 light-years.

Furthermore, the observations revealed that the plasma jets are not straight and uniform but rather exhibit twists and turns. These deviations are influenced by the central black hole and suggest that our current understanding of jet evolution may need revision.

One intriguing aspect of these findings is the presence of a helical magnetic field that appears to confine the jet. It is possible that this magnetic field guides the plasma, which moves at an astonishing speed of 0.997 times the speed of light.

This groundbreaking research highlights the need for more accurate models to comprehend the complex processes occurring around supermassive black holes. It also emphasizes the significance of developing advanced radio telescopes and imaging techniques to explore the mysteries of our universe in unprecedented detail.

FAQ

Що таке блазар?

A blazar is a type of active galactic nucleus (AGN) that emits powerful light due to a supermassive black hole actively feeding on surrounding matter. When the astrophysical jets of blazars are pointed directly at Earth, they are referred to as blazars.

How are supermassive black holes different from ordinary black holes?

Supermassive black holes are much larger in size and are located at the centers of galaxies. They actively feed on surrounding matter, forming accretion disks, and emit intense light. Ordinary black holes, on the other hand, do not exhibit such feeding behavior.

What did the new observations reveal about the plasma jet?

The observations of the blazar 3C 279 unveiled unprecedented details of the plasma jet. Scientists discovered that the jet consists of at least two twisted filaments of plasma, stretching over 570 light-years from their source. The observations also showed that the jet is not straight and uniform but exhibits twists and turns influenced by the central black hole.

How could these findings challenge existing theories?

The new image of the plasma jet challenges the currently accepted theories that explain how these jets are created and evolve over time. The twists and turns observed suggest that our understanding of jet evolution may need to be revised. Additionally, the discovery of a helical magnetic field confining the jet raises questions about the role of magnetic fields in the initial formation of near-light speed jets.