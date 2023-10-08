Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Вражаючий метеоритний дощ Драконіди освітить небо на вихідних до Дня подяки в Онтаріо

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 8, 2023
Вражаючий метеоритний дощ Драконіди освітить небо на вихідних до Дня подяки в Онтаріо

Stargazers in Ontario will have the opportunity to witness the mesmerizing Draconid meteor shower this Thanksgiving weekend. Also known as the Giacobinids, these shooting stars are remnants of a passing comet that leave behind a trail of rock and ice debris. As Earth passes through this debris, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating luminous streaks of light in the sky.

This year, the Draconid meteor shower is set to begin on October 6 and end on October 10. The peak of the meteor shower is expected to occur on either October 8 or October 9, making it a great activity to enjoy with family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday.

To observe the meteor shower, stargazers in Ontario should look towards the northwest after sunset, where the Draco constellation will be high in the sky. The Draco constellation can be found approximately 30 degrees above Ursa Major, also known as the Big Dipper. In addition, the moon will be less than 20% illuminated during this time, providing dark skies that are perfect for meteor viewing.

For the best experience, it is recommended to find a dark area free from light pollution, set up a comfortable chair, and allow your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. This will enhance your ability to see the meteors as they streak across the night sky.

So, gather your loved ones this Thanksgiving and enjoy the celestial spectacle of the Draconid meteor shower in Ontario. It is sure to be a truly awe-inspiring experience.

джерела:
– Space.com

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Кільця дерев свідчать про екстремальну сонячну бурю, яка може зруйнувати сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Нещодавно відкрита тектонічна плита віком 120 мільйонів років: Понтійська плита

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

У російському модулі "Наука" на МКС стався витік системи охолодження

Жовтень 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

наука

Кільця дерев свідчать про екстремальну сонячну бурю, яка може зруйнувати сучасну цивілізацію

Жовтень 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Нещодавно відкрита тектонічна плита віком 120 мільйонів років: Понтійська плита

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

У російському модулі "Наука" на МКС стався витік системи охолодження

Жовтень 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Зонди «Вояджер»: усе ще досліджують космос

Жовтень 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі