Космічний корабель збирає зразки з астероїда Бенну, проливаючи світло на походження Землі

ByМамфо Брешіа

Вересень 29, 2023
A recent mission by NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-REx has successfully retrieved rocks and dust from the surface of the asteroid Bennu, providing invaluable insight into the formation of life on Earth. The samples collected from Bennu are believed to be remnants from the early stages of our solar system, offering a rare glimpse into the building blocks that eventually gave rise to life as we know it.

Asteroids like Bennu are considered to be primordial relics, untouched by the geological processes that have altered Earth’s landscape over billions of years. By studying these ancient materials, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the conditions that prevailed during the formation of our planet and the emergence of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which has been orbiting Bennu since 2018, used a robotic arm to collect the sample. The team faced significant challenges during the delicate maneuver, as the surface of Bennu proved to be much rockier than anticipated. However, the spacecraft successfully navigated the treacherous terrain and obtained a substantial amount of material.

The collected sample is now safely stored inside a capsule within the spacecraft. In 2023, OSIRIS-REx is scheduled to begin its journey back to Earth, where scientists eagerly await its return. Upon arrival, the sample will undergo extensive analysis, enabling researchers to unlock valuable information about the origins of life on our planet.

The findings from this mission have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s early history. By studying the chemical composition and structure of the Bennu sample, scientists will be able to uncover clues about the formation of organic matter, the delivery of water to Earth, and the processes that facilitated the development of habitable environments.

This landmark achievement represents another significant milestone in our pursuit of knowledge about the universe and our place within it. The successful collection of samples from asteroid Bennu brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our own origins and sheds light on the fascinating story of life’s emergence on Earth.

Визначення:
– OSIRIS-REx: a NASA spacecraft mission aimed at studying the asteroid Bennu and collecting a sample to bring back to Earth.
– Bennu: an asteroid discovered in 1999 and chosen as the target for the OSIRIS-REx mission because of its scientific importance.

джерела:
– India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News | Recent Educational News.

