Жахлива сонячна буря обрушилася на Землю та спричинила серйозні наслідки

Вересень 20, 2023
Жахлива сонячна буря обрушилася на Землю та спричинила серйозні наслідки

In the past 24 hours, Earth has experienced one of the most terrifying solar storms since March 2023. This solar storm was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that was directed towards Earth’s strike zone on September 18. There were speculations about whether it would hit the planet or not, but it not only struck Earth but also arrived a day earlier than expected. The impact of this solar storm has been severe.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, the Earth’s magnetic field is still resonating from the fast-moving CME strike on September 19. This resulted in a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm, causing auroras to be visible from France to the West Coast of the USA. The storm reached its apex with red auroras being observed even in mid-latitude regions.

These solar storms can have devastating effects. In March, a G3-class solar storm delayed the launch of a SpaceX rocket and led to the shutdown of oil rigs in Canada due to increased static electricity. They have the potential to damage satellites, disrupt communication networks, including mobile phones and the internet, and pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids.

The severity of this recent storm was so significant that aurora displays were observed even in France, a region much further south than usual. Typically, auroras are visible as far south as Oregon and Nebraska in the US.

To monitor and predict such storms, the GOES-16 satellite, part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) series, plays a crucial role. Launched in 2016, it provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s Western Hemisphere, including the detection of lightning. It serves as a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction.

These recent solar storms serve as a reminder of the powerful forces at play in our solar system and the need for ongoing monitoring and preparedness for their potential impacts.

Визначення:
– Корональний викид маси (CME): масивний спалах сонячного вітру та магнітних полів, що вивільняються короною Сонця.
– G3-class geomagnetic storm: A strong geomagnetic storm on a scale that ranges from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).
– Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES): Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA that provide continuous monitoring of Earth’s weather and environment.
джерела:
– SpaceWeather.com
– НАСА
– NOAA

