Що нагріває корону Сонця? Нові відкриття Solar Orbiter

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 15, 2023
Scientists have long been puzzled by the question of what heats the Sun’s corona. The corona is the layer of diffuse plasma that surrounds the Sun and is only visible during a total eclipse. Despite being hotter than the Sun’s surface, which reaches temperatures of 6,500 K, the corona is pale white, almost pink, and has a temperature of over a million Kelvin. In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers may have finally found the answer.

The study utilized data gathered by the NASA/ESA Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft equipped with various instruments to measure magnetic fields, solar winds, and high-energy particles, as well as capture high-resolution images of the Sun’s surface. During a close approach in October 2022, the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) captured detailed images of small plasma arcs, while the Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) measured the magnetic polarity of the solar surface in the same region.

The findings revealed that small variations in magnetic polarity can drive the formation of arcs of plasma, even during quiet periods of solar activity. This means that even when the Sun is not experiencing intense eruptions like prominences and solar flares, there is still enough activity to keep the corona hot. These small-scale surface magnetic fields provide a constant simmer of activity that maintains the high temperature of the corona.

The Solar Orbiter has recently made another close approach to the Sun and obtained even more data, which is expected to uncover further secrets about our star. With its dynamic orbit, occasionally taking it closer to the Sun than Mercury, the Solar Orbiter is revolutionizing our understanding of the Sun and its dynamics.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the mysterious heating mechanism of the Sun’s corona and highlights the intricate relationship between magnetic fields and plasma dynamics. Further studies and observations from the Solar Orbiter will continue to deepen our understanding of the Sun and its impact on our solar system.

Посилання:
– Chitta, L. P., et al. “Fleeting small-scale surface magnetic fields build the quiet-Sun corona.” The Astrophysical Journal Letters 956.1 (2023): L1.

