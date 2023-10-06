Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Механізм котячого мурчання: нове дослідження кидає виклик попередньому розумінню

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 6, 2023
Механізм котячого мурчання: нове дослідження кидає виклик попередньому розумінню

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Vienna challenges the long-held belief that cats produce purring sounds through cyclic contractions of vocal fold muscles. Contrary to previous theories, the study suggests that the larynx of a cat can generate purring sounds without the need for cyclical neural input or repetitive muscle contractions.

Traditionally, it was believed that cat purrs were produced through the rhythmic contraction and relaxation of vocal fold muscles within the larynx, requiring constant neural control from the brain. However, the new research reveals a different mechanism at play. Anatomical investigations conducted as part of the study uncovered a unique pad within the cats’ vocal folds, which enables them to produce low-frequency sounds associated with purring.

The study’s findings show that domestic cats can generate impressively low-pitched sounds at purring frequencies without the need for cyclical muscle contractions. These sounds are similar to the “creaky voice” or “vocal fry” observed in humans. This discovery raises questions about our current understanding of cat purring and highlights the need for further research.

According to Christian T. Herbst, the lead researcher, the presence of this unique pad in the cat’s vocal folds may explain how such a small animal can produce sounds at incredibly low frequencies. The observed frequencies range from 20-30 Hz, which is significantly lower than the lowest bass sounds produced by human voices.

The study, published in Current Biology, does not completely disprove the previous theory but highlights the incompleteness of our understanding of cat purring. Further research is needed to fully comprehend the purring mechanism and its significance in feline vocalization.

Reference: “Domestic cat larynges can produce purring frequencies without neural input” by Christian T. Herbst, Tamara Prigge, Maxime Garcia, Vit Hampala, Riccardo Hofer, Gerald E. Weissengruber, Jan G. Svec, and W. Tecumseh Fitch, Current Biology, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.09.014.

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Спостереження сонячних спалахів за допомогою космічного телескопа Джеймса Вебба

Жовтень 10, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

NASA попереджає про близьке наближення астероїда 2023 TM3

Жовтень 10, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Виверження сонячного спалаху викликає занепокоєння щодо потенційної сонячної бурі

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

наука

Спостереження сонячних спалахів за допомогою космічного телескопа Джеймса Вебба

Жовтень 10, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

NASA попереджає про близьке наближення астероїда 2023 TM3

Жовтень 10, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Виверження сонячного спалаху викликає занепокоєння щодо потенційної сонячної бурі

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Надмасивна чорна діра в M87 підтверджує теорії Ейнштейна

Жовтень 10, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі