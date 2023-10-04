Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx виявила дивовижний склад зразка астероїда

ByВікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 4, 2023
Місія NASA OSIRIS-REx виявила дивовижний склад зразка астероїда

Scientists participating in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission were taken aback by the unexpected findings when they opened the canister housing the sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The surplus of dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s lid and base could potentially provide valuable insights into the composition of the asteroid.

The completion of the OSIRIS-REx mission marked a significant milestone for NASA. After a 7-year journey traveling a distance of 3.86 billion miles, the spacecraft successfully landed in Utah’s desert on September 24, following a touch-and-go maneuver on Bennu’s surface.

In October 2020, the spacecraft utilized its TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) to disturb the surface of Bennu and collect a sample. The abundance of material gathered was so great that particles were observed drifting away into space before the sample head was secured in the canister.

The unexpected discovery prompted scientists to consider the possibility of conducting a rapid examination of the materials found inside the canister. By studying the dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s surfaces, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and origin of Bennu.

Understanding the composition of asteroids like Bennu is crucial for scientists to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation and evolution. By analyzing the samples obtained from Bennu, researchers aim to decipher the asteroid’s role in the early stages of the solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This unexpected find opens up new avenues for research and highlights the importance of space missions like OSIRIS-REx in expanding our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

джерела:
– CNN

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Голова ISRO: місія L1 Aditya досягне точки L1 за 18 днів

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

DLR будує випробувальний стенд для марсіанських і місячних ботів

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Нове дослідження показує, що люди жили в Америці набагато раніше, ніж вважалося раніше

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

наука

Голова ISRO: місія L1 Aditya досягне точки L1 за 18 днів

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

DLR будує випробувальний стенд для марсіанських і місячних ботів

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Нове дослідження показує, що люди жили в Америці набагато раніше, ніж вважалося раніше

Жовтень 8, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Вражаючий метеоритний дощ Драконіди освітить небо на вихідних до Дня подяки в Онтаріо

Жовтень 8, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі