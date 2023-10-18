Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

Розуміння файлів cookie та політики конфіденційності

Вікі Ставропулу

Жовтень 18, 2023
Cookies are small files stored on your device when you visit a website. They contain information about your preferences, device, and online activity. By accepting cookies, you agree to allow websites and their commercial partners to use this information to enhance site navigation, personalize ads, analyze site usage, and support marketing efforts.

However, it is important to understand and review the associated privacy policies to ensure your personal information is safeguarded. Privacy policies outline how your data is collected, stored, and utilized by websites and their partners.

When managing your cookie settings, you have the option to reject non-essential cookies. This allows you to limit the information collected about you while still enjoying basic website functionality. By adjusting these settings, you can protect your privacy while browsing the internet.

It is advisable to familiarize yourself with a website’s privacy policy before accepting cookies. This will help you make informed decisions about how your data is handled and whether you are comfortable sharing your information with that particular website and its partners.

Remember, your privacy is important and understanding how cookies and privacy policies work is crucial in protecting your personal data online.

By Вікі Ставропулу

