Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Підтримка місцевого бізнесу через рекламу

ByГабріель Бота

Вересень 28, 2023
Підтримка місцевого бізнесу через рекламу

In order to provide our subscribers with a better reading experience, we have reduced the amount of display advertising shown in our articles by 80%. This ensures that the content is less cluttered and easier to navigate.

The display advertisements that are still shown primarily come from local businesses that are promoting their services within the local community. By featuring these ads, we aim to support and promote the growth of our local businesses, especially during these challenging times.

Local businesses play a crucial role in our community. They provide employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and offer unique products and services. However, due to the ongoing challenges caused by various factors, including the pandemic, these businesses need as much support as they can get.

By reducing the display advertising from other sources and focusing on local businesses, we want to ensure that our subscribers are aware of and have access to the products and services available within their community. This not only benefits the businesses by increasing their visibility and customer base but also benefits the local community as a whole.

We understand the importance of maintaining a balance between providing relevant advertising for our readers and creating an enjoyable reading experience. That’s why we have made the decision to prioritize local businesses in our advertising strategy.

By supporting local businesses through advertising, we are helping to build a stronger and more resilient community. As a subscriber, we appreciate your understanding and support in this endeavor.

Визначення:
– Display advertising: A type of online advertising that typically includes images or videos and is shown on websites and other online platforms.
– Local businesses: Small businesses that operate within a specific geographic area, catering to the needs of the local community.

джерела:
– Жодного.

By Габріель Бота

Схожі теми

наука

Індійський космічний корабель досяг визначної точки під час подорожі до центру Сонячної системи

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю
наука

Індійська місія Aditya-L1 вийшла на стабільну орбіту навколо Сонця

Жовтень 1, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Революційний прорив у виявленні нейтрино на основі води в Онтаріо

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

наука

Індійський космічний корабель досяг визначної точки під час подорожі до центру Сонячної системи

Жовтень 1, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі
наука

Індійська місія Aditya-L1 вийшла на стабільну орбіту навколо Сонця

Жовтень 1, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
наука

Революційний прорив у виявленні нейтрино на основі води в Онтаріо

Жовтень 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Дивовижні відмінності в ранніх галактиках, виявлені космічним телескопом Джеймса Вебба

Жовтень 1, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі