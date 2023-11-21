Achieving Sustainability: Innovative Recycling Process for Biobased Polycarbonates

Plastic waste has become a grave concern for our environment, prompting the European Union to implement measures to reduce microplastic presence by 30%. Recycling plastics is seen as a viable solution to combat this issue. Researchers at the Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia (ICIQ) have recently developed a novel and sustainable process for recycling biobased polycarbonates, a type of plastic often used in medical, construction, and automotive applications.

Conventionally, plastics are made from polymers, which are large molecules formed by the union of smaller molecules called monomers. The ideal recycling process would involve the controlled degradation of polymers into smaller products and their subsequent repolymerization into functional plastics. The team at ICIQ focused on developing a circular process for depolymerizing and repolymerizing polycarbonates, using the catalyst TBD (triazabicyclodecene).

This innovative approach offers several advantages. First, it contributes to a more sustainable circular economy by minimizing chemical usage. Additionally, the study utilizes a biobased polycarbonate derived from limonene and carbon dioxide—making it a viable alternative to oil-based materials. While this specific polycarbonate has extremely low biodegradability, the catalytic approach presented in this research exponentially accelerates the degradation process, making it commercially viable for recycling.

The significance of this discovery lies in its potential application in adhesive and coating materials as an alternative to oil-based products. ICIQ has already filed a patent for the use of limonene polycarbonate in these specific applications. The new recycling process enhances the value and potential of the biobased polycarbonate, as it offers easy recyclability under practical conditions.

The collaboration between the experimental research group led by Prof. Arjan Kleij, the computational team under Prof. Carles Bo, and the polymer development activities in the ICIQ KTT department, headed by Dr. Fernando Bravo, is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary cooperation in research. By combining diverse knowledge and approaches, this collaboration tackles challenges comprehensively and innovatively, leading to the development of effective solutions.

In conclusion, the sustainable recycling process for biobased polycarbonates presented by ICIQ marks a significant step toward achieving a more environmentally friendly approach to plastics. This innovative method not only addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste accumulation but also unlocks the potential of biobased materials in various industries. Through continued research and collaboration, we can further advance towards a more sustainable future.

