Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Оптичний пристрій забезпечує безпечне усунення патогенів на поверхнях

ByВікі Ставропулу

Вересень 12, 2023
Оптичний пристрій забезпечує безпечне усунення патогенів на поверхнях

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By Вікі Ставропулу

Схожі теми

наука

Здатність Землі підтримувати людські суспільства, яким загрожує перевищення планетних кордонів

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Шлях до запуску: Досягнення ключових віх у коаліції Carbon Mapper

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу
наука

Астрофотограф потрапив до короткого списку «Астрономічний фотограф року».

Вересень 15, 2023 Роберт Ендрю

Ти пропустив

Технологія

WhatsApp спростовує повідомлення про запровадження реклами та запускає функцію каналів WhatsApp

Вересень 15, 2023 Вікі Ставропулу 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Власники автомобілів Volvo та Polestar можуть транслювати вміст під час паркування чи зарядки

Вересень 15, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
Технологія

Bose представляє нову лінійку навушників QuietComfort Ultra

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
Новини

Оновлення Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 представляє нові переваги дерева навичок, натхненні аніме Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Вересень 15, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі