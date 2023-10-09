Нове розуміння молекулярних механізмів грибкових інфекцій

Research conducted by a team from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has uncovered an important mechanism in the regulation of fungal infections at the molecular level. Fungal infections can have severe consequences for humans, animals, and plants, making it crucial to develop effective defense strategies. The study focused on understanding the RNA regulation of fungal pathogens, an area that remains poorly understood.

The research team, in collaboration with groups from Frankfurt and Aachen, utilized an RNA marking technique to study the role of an RNA-binding protein called Khd4 in the growth of infectious hyphae, the filament-like form of fungi that triggers infection. They discovered that Khd4 regulates the growth of infectious hyphae by controlling mRNA stability, which in turn regulates membrane trafficking—the exchange of materials between the fungus and its environment.

This new regulatory concept opens up opportunities for developing new antifungal agents that target RNA-binding proteins. By targeting these proteins, it may be possible to disrupt the stability of mRNAs and inhibit the growth of infectious hyphae. This could lead to the development of more effective fungicides.

The study was conducted through close collaboration between various facilities at HHU and external partners. The research team included Srimeenakshi Sankaranarayanan, a lead author and Ph.D. student, and Dr. Carl Haag, who focused on comparing plant and human pathogenic fungi. The RNA sequencing was performed at the Biological Medical Research Centre at HHU, and bioinformatic analysis was conducted by Dr. Kathi Zarnack from Goethe University Frankfurt am Main.

The research findings highlight the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, with a close integration of theoretical and experimental aspects. This collaborative approach was facilitated by the Collaborative Research Centre ‘MibiNet,’ which was established in 2023. The contribution of Professor Dr. Anna Matuszyńska from Aachen University of Technology (RWTH) was also instrumental in the success of the project.

Overall, this study provides new insights into the molecular mechanisms of fungal infections and offers potential targets for the development of novel antifungal agents. Further research in this area could lead to more effective strategies for combating fungal diseases in humans, animals, and plants.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2301731120