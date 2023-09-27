Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Астронавт NASA та російські космонавти повернулися на Землю після рекордної космічної місії

ByРоберт Ендрю

Вересень 27, 2023
Астронавт NASA та російські космонавти повернулися на Землю після рекордної космічної місії

Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

джерела:
– НАСА

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

NASA відкладає запуск місії Psyche Asteroid для оновлення конфігурації двигуна

Вересень 29, 2023 Габріель Бота
наука

Відкриття стародавньої скам’янілості морської черепахи дає змогу зрозуміти еволюційну історію

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Розуміння файлів cookie та політики конфіденційності

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа

Ти пропустив

наука

NASA відкладає запуск місії Psyche Asteroid для оновлення конфігурації двигуна

Вересень 29, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Відкриття стародавньої скам’янілості морської черепахи дає змогу зрозуміти еволюційну історію

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Розуміння файлів cookie та політики конфіденційності

Вересень 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Стародавні річкові повені в Гангській рівнині дають уявлення про майбутні суперповені

Вересень 29, 2023 Роберт Ендрю 0 Коментарі