Міське життя

Відкриття нових технологій і потужності ШІ

наука

Космічний телескоп Webb спостерігає нанокристали кварцу в атмосфері екзопланети WASP-17 b

ByРоберт Ендрю

Жовтень 17, 2023
Космічний телескоп Webb спостерігає нанокристали кварцу в атмосфері екзопланети WASP-17 b

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. For the first time, evidence of quartz nanocrystals, in the form of silica particles, has been detected in an exoplanet atmosphere. This groundbreaking observation was made possible with MIRI (Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument).

WASP-17 b, also known as Ditsö̀, is a hot gas giant located approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Scorpius. It orbits its star at an incredibly close distance, completing one full circuit in just 3.7 Earth-days. With a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter and a mass less than one-half of Jupiter, WASP-17 b is an exceptionally large and puffy planet. Its extended atmosphere and short orbital period make it an ideal candidate for observation using transmission spectroscopy.

Using MIRI’s low-resolution spectrograph, researchers collected over 1,275 measurements during the transit of WASP-17 b, before, during, and after the event. The change in brightness of 28 wavelength-bands of mid-infrared light was measured, allowing astronomers to calculate the amount of light blocked by the planet’s atmosphere. The resulting transmission spectrum revealed a clear feature around 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of silica particles in the clouds.

This marked the first identification of SiO2 in an exoplanet and the first identification of any specific cloud species in a transiting exoplanet. The detection of quartz nanocrystals provides valuable insights into the composition of exoplanet atmospheres and their weather patterns.

The James Webb Space Telescope, with its superior sensitivity and ability to measure subtle effects from great distances, is opening new doors in our understanding of distant worlds. This discovery highlights the capabilities of Webb’s instruments and paves the way for further exploration of exoplanet atmospheres.

джерела:

– NASA: Національне управління з аеронавтики та дослідження космічного простору
– Космічний телескоп Джеймса Вебба
– Брістольський університет

By Роберт Ендрю

Схожі теми

наука

Нове уявлення про швидкі радіосплески та землетруси

Жовтень 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Приєднуйтесь до Місячних свят: Міжнародна нічна подія спостереження за Місяцем

Жовтень 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа
наука

Як супутники Starlink компанії SpaceX впливають на радіоастрономію

Жовтень 20, 2023 Габріель Бота

Ти пропустив

наука

Нове уявлення про швидкі радіосплески та землетруси

Жовтень 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Приєднуйтесь до Місячних свят: Міжнародна нічна подія спостереження за Місяцем

Жовтень 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешіа 0 Коментарі
наука

Як супутники Starlink компанії SpaceX впливають на радіоастрономію

Жовтень 20, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі
наука

Телескоп NASA Hubble зробив приголомшливі зображення космічного рифу

Жовтень 20, 2023 Габріель Бота 0 Коментарі