Машинне навчання дозволяє передбачати реакцію окремих клітин на лікування

ByМамфо Брешіа

Жовтень 4, 2023
Experts from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, and the University Hospital Zurich have developed a machine learning approach called CellOT that can predict how individual cells will react to specific treatments. This innovative method offers hope for more accurate diagnoses and therapeutics.

In the battle against cancer, understanding the behavior of individual cells towards a drug is crucial. The new machine learning approach allows for a fine-grained understanding of cell changes and drug effects, surpassing previous methods in accuracy and nuance.

Traditionally, the effect of a drug is known only as a statistical average of a larger cell population. However, this approach may not detect certain tumor cells that survive the drug due to their nature or acquired resistances. The CellOT method recognizes the distinct reactions individual cells can have to a drug within a larger population, enabling more effective cancer treatments.

By understanding how each cell reacts to disturbances such as drugs, CellOT can describe and predict the sensitivity or resistance of individual cells. This knowledge is crucial for developing new treatment approaches and strategies.

The researchers have demonstrated that the CellOT method works not only on cancer cells but also on other pathogenic cells, such as in the case of lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease.

One key innovation of CellOT is the ability to make predictions. The machine learning method can evaluate existing cell measurement data and predict how individual cells will respond to perturbations that have not yet been measured in the laboratory. This enables more targeted and personalized treatments.

Overall, the CellOT method opens up new possibilities for understanding and predicting individual cell reactions to treatments, offering hope for improved diagnoses and therapeutics in the future.

Source: Nature Methods (2023) | DOI: 10.1038/s41592-023-01969-x

