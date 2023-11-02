Scientists have recently made an intriguing discovery that has shed light on the complex geology of the dwarf planet Pluto. It appears that Pluto, once demoted from its planetary status, may be harboring an enormous ice volcano on its surface. This newly identified volcano, named Kiladze Caldera, is estimated to be the size of Yellowstone National Park.

Initially mistaken for a crater, the Kiladze Caldera caught the attention of researchers analyzing data from NASA’s New Horizons mission. A closer examination revealed that this geological feature has likely erupted multiple times over its history, spewing vast amounts of cryo-lava composed of ice, water, and gasses. In fact, each of its largest eruptions could have released enough cryo-lava to almost cover the entire city of Los Angeles.

Cryovolcanoes, also known as ice volcanoes, are a fascinating phenomenon found in various locations within our solar system. Unlike traditional volcanoes that emit molten rock, cryovolcanoes erupt with a mix of ice, water, and gasses. These icy structures have been identified on other celestial bodies such as the dwarf planet Ceres and Enceladus, a moon of Saturn.

In addition to Kiladze Caldera, researchers have also identified two other cryovolcanic structures on Pluto named Wright Mons and Piccard Mons. These discoveries suggest that the dwarf planet has a more dynamic and geologically active history than previously thought.

One key piece of evidence supporting the volcanic nature of Kiladze Caldera is the presence of ammonia mixed with water ice surrounding the volcano. Ammonia has the ability to lower the freezing point of water, making it possible for cryo-lava to flow as a liquid. Interestingly, ammonia is also a crucial component in the chemistry that produces amino acids, the building blocks of life.

The discovery of Kiladze Caldera and its cryovolcanism has led to new questions about the origin and evolution of Pluto. The researchers speculate that Pluto may have once possessed a global-scale internal ocean, which could still be partially liquid due to residual heat from its formation. Alternatively, the subsurface ocean might have frozen over, but small reservoirs of liquid water remain, periodically giving rise to cryovolcanic activity.

Truly understanding the mysteries of Pluto’s geological past will require the diligent work of future planetary scientists. Unraveling the origin of the water cryo-lava and deciphering the enigmatic history of this distant world will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights into the formation and dynamics of planetary bodies.

Часті питання (FAQ)

What is a cryovolcano?

A cryovolcano, also known as an ice volcano, is a volcano that erupts with a mixture of ice, water, and gasses instead of molten rock. Cryovolcanoes have been observed on celestial bodies such as Pluto, Ceres, and Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Is Pluto still considered a planet?

No, Pluto is no longer classified as a planet. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union redefined the definition of a planet, leading to Pluto’s reclassification as a dwarf planet.

Could there be other cryovolcanoes on Pluto?

Yes, besides the newly discovered Kiladze Caldera, two other cryovolcanic structures named Wright Mons and Piccard Mons have been identified on Pluto. These findings suggest a more complex and active geology on the dwarf planet.

What could be the source of the cryo-lava on Pluto?

Scientists are still uncertain about the exact source of the water cryo-lava on Pluto. It is speculated that the cryo-lava could originate from a residual heat reservoir in the planet’s core or from small pockets of liquid water remaining within a frozen subsurface ocean.

Note: The original article was unable to be sourced.